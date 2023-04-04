St Vincent Healthcare is moving forward with plans to become Montana’s first level I trauma center and expanding lifesaving air and ground transportation services across the region.

The hospital last August became the first in the state to apply for the level I trauma center designation, the highest verification for trauma centers in the U.S.

Billings Clinic announced plans in March 2022 to become the region’s first level I trauma center.

As a level trauma center, St. Vincent has to have specialists in neurosurgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery and other disciplines available 24/7. It also must have nurses and physicians who have training and experience in trauma care and be able to provide surgery and anesthesia at a moment’s notice.

St. Vincent is also expanding emergency air and ground transportation services in Montana and Wyoming. Starting this month, a new ambulance service will transport patients between hospitals in the two states.

Additionally, Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent are launching Wyoming’s only hospital-owned flight program. First Flight of Wyoming is expected to serve the region with more cost-effective air transportation when it starts this summer.

Cody Regional Health Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillan said the ability to treat people with traumatic injuries closer to home will save lives and improve patient outcomes.