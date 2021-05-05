St. Vincent Healthcare adds new plane to flight program

St. Vincent Healthcare's HELP Flight program unveiled a new $5.5 million King Air 250C plane to bolster air transportation service for seriously ill or injured patients in the region during a press event at Edwards Jet Center on Wednesday.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patients and crew,” said Sam Kaufman, St. Vincent healthcare director of emergency services. “This aircraft allows for a safer, more comfortable flight for the patient and crew due to its cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art weather navigation system, additional space and weight capacity, and the ability to carry more specialized equipment.”

Created in 1979, the St. Vincent HELP Flight team transports adult and pediatric patients with medical illness or trauma related injuries transported from hospitals, clinics and accident scenes. HELP Flight also has specially trained teams for transporting women with high-risk pregnancies as well as premature and full-term babies in need of specialty care.

“Improving the health of the communities we serve is at the core of who we are at St. Vincent Healthcare. By expanding our HELP Flight Program with the addition of this new fixed wing demonstrates our commitment to serving those in critical need throughout Montana and beyond,” said Michael Skehan, St.Vincent Healthcare interim president.