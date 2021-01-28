St. Vincent Healthcare adds online notification form for COVID vaccine signups

St. Vincent Healthcare has launched an online vaccine notification signup form to those wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital has two options for community members to get scheduled for vaccination when appointments are available:

1. For the fastest and easiest experience, they encourage the use of the vaccine notification signup form on their website at sclhealth.org/vaccineform. Individuals will be notified when a vaccine appointment is available.

• Anyone can fill out the form, however appointments will only be scheduled for individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on state guidelines, and outreach will be randomized and equitable.

• Individuals will need to provide their contact information and answer a handful of questions.

• The last question on the form offers the individual to be placed on a rapid call list for a vaccine appointment if they can arrive at St. Vincent Healthcare in 15 minutes.

2. For those who don’t have easy online access and are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 406-237-7050 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

• The phone line will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.