St. Vincent Healthcare adds online notification form for COVID vaccine signups

St. Vincent Healthcare has launched an online vaccine notification signup form to those wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital has two options for community members to get scheduled for vaccination when appointments are available:
1. For the fastest and easiest experience, they encourage the use of the vaccine notification signup form on their website at sclhealth.org/vaccineform. Individuals will be notified when a vaccine appointment is available.
• Anyone can fill out the form, however appointments will only be scheduled for individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on state guidelines, and outreach will be randomized and equitable.
• Individuals will need to provide their contact information and answer a handful of questions.
• The last question on the form offers the individual to be placed on a rapid call list for a vaccine appointment if they can arrive at St. Vincent Healthcare in 15 minutes.
2. For those who don’t have easy online access and are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 406-237-7050 to schedule a vaccination appointment.
• The phone line will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
• When no appointments are available, a recorded message with more information regarding our COVID-19 vaccine clinics will play.
The number of appointments available will depend on the amount of vaccine received, and it may take several weeks to work through each phase of vaccination eligibility.
Vaccine supply is managed by our partners at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and the hospital is in constant communication with them to understand how much vaccine to anticipate each week and open up vaccination appointments accordingly.