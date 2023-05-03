St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for the 10th consecutive time. This national distinction celebrates St. Vincent Healthcare’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

St. Vincent was one of three hospitals in Montana to earn an “A” grade. Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals graded, only 29% percent of hospitals received an A.

“Our commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care begins with putting patient safety first,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare. “Receiving this recognition for the 10th consecutive time demonstrates to our patients and community the level of care we strive for every day at St. Vincent. I am grateful for the work of our caregivers that allows us to meet the highest standards in the healthcare industry.”

The survey considered anything that could bring possible harm to patients, such as infections, medical errors, accidents, or injuries. The LeapFrog survey also examines the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm in the first place. It then assigns an “A” through “F” grade based on the hospital’s performance.

Intermountain Health caregivers are continually training for all aspects of patient safety in healthcare. There are also protocols in place that encourage caregivers to speak up and raise concerns if they see something which could put someone at risk.

