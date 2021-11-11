 Skip to main content
St. Vincent Healthcare earns 7th 'A' from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

St. Vincent Healthcare has received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. This marks the 7th consecutive time St. Vincent has been awarded an “A” for achieving the highest national standard in patient safety. St. Vincent is one of only two Montana hospitals to receive a grade “A” for Fall 2021 and is proud to be the only hospital in Billings to receive the honor.

"This recognition is tremendously important to our organization. It is an acknowledgment of the skill and dedication of our compassionate caregivers at St. Vincent Healthcare," said Krikor Jansezian, chief operation officer, in a press release.

