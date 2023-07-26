St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its latest quality review of more than 4,000 hospitals nationwide.

CMS developed Star Ratings to help consumers make more informed decisions. CMS evaluates hospitals on their performance in areas such as safety, readmissions, patient experience, and mortality after heart attack or pneumonia. Hospitals receive one to five stars, with more stars indicating better performance in the areas evaluated.

St. Vincent was one of 483 hospitals reviewed that received five stars.

“I want to congratulate our St. Vincent caregivers, including our provider partners, for receiving the CMS five-star recognition,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and Montana/Wyoming Market for Intermountain Health. “This is a testament to the dedication of our caregivers and our ongoing commitment to providing safe, top-quality, patient-centered care to those we are honored to serve.”

Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, Montana, a sister hospital part of Intermountain Health, also received a five-star rating.

CMS released the first hospital star ratings in 2015 for consumers to easily find information online about a hospital’s quality of care, communication and patient experience and compare that to other providers.