St. Vincent Healthcare earns sixth top hospital safety grade

St. Vincent Healthcare officials said it is one of only two hospitals in Montana to receive an “A” grade in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

This marks the sixth consecutive time St. Vincent was awarded an “A” for achieving the highest national standard in patient safety.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment and a clear example of the exceptional skill and dedication our entire care team provides at St. Vincent Healthcare,” said Michael Skehan, SCL Health Montana COO. “Earning a sixth consecutive A grade from Leapfrog reinforces our commitment to continually strive to provide the safest, highest quality of care at St. Vincent Healthcare. I am incredibly proud of our associates and providers as they live out our mission each day by improving the health of the communities we serve.”