St. Vincent Healthcare expands maternal-fetal medicine program

Four doctors from Intermountain Healthcare will make trips from Salt Lake City to Montana to provide health care for at-risk mothers. Outreach clinics will be held in Butte, Miles City, Sydney and Sheridan once a month in order to expand access to mothers in rural settings.

Each doctor will spend one week per month in the region with telehealth options available in order to provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“That’s the thing. We’re present 24/7, 365. We’re going to be there for any consult.” said Hammad. “We want to reach out to our patients and provide the service where the patient is. Our job is to provide that service as close as possible to home.”

From Monday through Thursday, one of the four doctors will be available in person in Billings or for a telehealth consultation where doctors can help at-risk mothers manage their health. For example, insulin management, hypertension medication management or ultrasound assessments can be covered in a telehealth session.

Intermountain Healthcare is working on recruiting one employee to live in Billings. The promise of an MFM team will make the position more attractive to experts in the field, said Dr. Flint Porter, interim director.