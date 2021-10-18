St. Vincent Healthcare expands maternal-fetal medicine program

As complications in pregnancy increase nationwide, Montanans face even greater risk in a rural state with a severe health care worker shortage and geographic expanse that forces pregnant women to travel long distances for care.
Maternal death and deliveries requiring emergency treatment are increasing among both rural and urban residents, but rural residents have a 9% greater chance of dangerous childbirth, according to one study. From 2014 to 2018, the number of women experiencing both pregnancy complications and childbirth complications increased 31.5%.
Complications are attributed to factors such as age at the time of pregnancy and obesity, both of which are becoming more common. Both increase risk of diabetes, hypertension and other health conditions, said Intermountain Healthcare Dr. Ibrahim Hammad outside of St. Vincent Healthcare’s main entrance in Billings.
Advancements in medicine also increase the need for more precise care. Hammad explained that it used to be that babies would die, and at times doctors didn’t know why.
“Now we know why and we know how to prevent it,” Hammad said.
Hammad traveled from Salt Lake City to celebrate St. Vincent’s ribbon cutting ceremony Monday revealing its partnership with Utah-based Intermountain Medical Group to expand its Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) program.
Four doctors from Intermountain Healthcare will make trips from Salt Lake City to Montana to provide health care for at-risk mothers. Outreach clinics will be held in Butte, Miles City, Sydney and Sheridan once a month in order to expand access to mothers in rural settings.
Each doctor will spend one week per month in the region with telehealth options available in order to provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“That’s the thing. We’re present 24/7, 365. We’re going to be there for any consult.” said Hammad. “We want to reach out to our patients and provide the service where the patient is. Our job is to provide that service as close as possible to home.”
From Monday through Thursday, one of the four doctors will be available in person in Billings or for a telehealth consultation where doctors can help at-risk mothers manage their health. For example, insulin management, hypertension medication management or ultrasound assessments can be covered in a telehealth session.
Intermountain Healthcare is working on recruiting one employee to live in Billings. The promise of an MFM team will make the position more attractive to experts in the field, said Dr. Flint Porter, interim director.
Dr. Helen Feltovich with Intermountain Healthcare will be providing education and additional training for level II ultrasounds, which is recommended for almost all pregnant women, but the experts are not always accessible in rural settings.
During level II ultrasounds, doctors examine the baby’s organs, brain, umbilical cord and more.
“We’re trying to achieve community … the purpose of education is to establish a community of sonographers across states where sonographers can talk to each other and doctors are approachable and most importantly there is access to quality care,” Feltovich said.
Feltovich is in ultrasound technology development and is confident that in two years there will be sophisticated fetal imaging in rural places that struggle with a shortage of specialists.
“The opportunity here to really bring light to things that as doctors we’re always thinking about, like bringing health care to people who don’t have access. Here in Montana, wow, is there opportunity,” Feltovich said.