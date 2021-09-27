St. Vincent Healthcare gifts Worden Clinic property to RiverStone Health

St. Vincent Healthcare recently gifted the Worden Clinic to RiverStone Health, who has been operating the rural clinic since 2007.

The clinic on Worden’s Main Street was built in 1962. St. Vincent Healthcare took over operations in 1987.

“Michael Skehan, interim president of St. Vincent Healthcare, provided great leadership and made this transfer very smooth,” said John Felton, RiverStone Health president and CEO. “This property transfer assures that we are able to continue to provide the families of Worden and surrounding farming and ranching communities with accessible healthcare.”

“We are driven by our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve and this was a perfect opportunity for us to support one of our community health partners in fulfilling this work. Focused on improving life, health and safety for those within our communities, RiverStone Health provides important health services to communities such as Worden and we are honored to help support that work through this gift,” Skehan stated.

The appraised value of the property is $250,000. RiverStone Health is making $500,000 in improvements to the property, including a parking lot upgrade and interior renovations. These projects are funded by a federal grant.