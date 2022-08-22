St. Vincent Healthcare looks to acquire city street in expansion plans

Billings will sell a block-length stretch of 12th Avenue North in downtown Billings to St. Vincent Healthcare as the hospital looks to build its new facility across from its current location.

The city would vacate its right-of-way on the road as it runs between 27th Street and 28th Street North and sell it, along with the right-of-way on an adjacent alleyway, for just over $1 million.

Billings Public Works studied the impact of selling a block-long portion of 12th Avenue North and found it would have a minimal effect on traffic flow in the area.

"Without 12th and without the alleyway we can function," Debi Meling, director of Public Works told the Billings City Council on Monday night.

City Council gave conditional approval to the sale; if St. Vincent's hasn't used the property, or its plans for the area change, by 2027, the deal would expire and right-of-way would revert to the city. At that point the hospital would have to apply again.

Currently, St. Vincent Healthcare and its main entrance sit along 30th Street North. The building extends a little over a block to the east, where its emergency department is situated near 28th Street North.

From there, it's all parking lot between the hospital's east face and 27th Street North. The two halves of the parking lot straddle 12th Avenue North, which runs perpendicular to 27th, and it's on these two sections of parking lot where the hospital plans to build its new facility.

The new hospital would face 27th Street and extend from Poly Drive to the north down to 11th Street North on the south. St. Vincent's would preserve a portion of the southern parking lot.

Designing and planning the new facilities will take between three to five years and can't start until hospital officials gets access to the stretch of 12th Street between 28th and 27th Streets.

Monday night's decision by City Council removes that hurdle and will allow hospital designers and architects to begin their work.

Council members asked a number of questions about what will happen to the old hospital facilities on 30th Street. Officials from St. Vincent's and its parent company SCL Health, which is part of Intermountain Healthcare, didn't have a firm answer.

One or more of the buildings could be sold off for "adaptive reuse," the idea that a company or group would repurpose the faculties for business or housing. If no one expresses interest the buildings would be demolished, officials said.

Plans to situate the new hospital facing 27th Street, a busy traffic arterial, raised questions around pedestrian safety.

The state owns and maintains 27th and officials from both the city and St. Vincent's expressed desires to work with the Montana Department of Transportation to ensure measures would be put in place to protect pedestrians.