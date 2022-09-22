St. Vincent Healthcare named state's best hospital employer

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings has been named the 2022 Best Place to Work in the large hospital category by the Montana Hospital Association.

For the past two years, the hospital has been named the “Top Place to Work in Billings,” however this is the first time that they have won this award specific to their industry.

“St. Vincent Healthcare stood out for the ways they invested the overall health and wellbeing of their team members, including the development of a peer-to-peer support group, coordination of child care services to reduce the burden of school and child care center closures during the pandemic, and a financial assistance program for employee families in need.

"St. Vincent’s also developed a ‘Caring for our Caregivers’ campaign which has been recognized nationally as a model for mental health and well-being support for employees,” says Katy Peterson, Vice President of Communications and Member Engagement for the Montana Hospitals Association.

St. Vincent Hospital President Jen Alderfer said, “When we heard the news we were thrilled. This award is the culmination of the last couple of years, where we really came together to support our caregivers,” Alderfer says.

Nurse and house supervisor B. Joan McCoy, RN, CEN, a 30-year employee of the hospital said the culture of the hospital “is something intangible at St. Vincent. We take care of our patients like we take care of our own.”

McCoy adds, “Time and again I am blessed to be here, and I am grateful to be here. I am proud of the impact we have on the Billings community.”

St. Vincent Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare goes the extra mile to attract and retain high-quality healthcare talent, says Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen.

"...The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of supporting our healthcare workforce and St. Vincent Healthcare is a leader as a great place to work,” he said.