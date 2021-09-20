St. Vincent Healthcare recognized for nursing excellence

St. Vincent Health care announced Monday it has achieved the gold-star standard in nursing excellence from The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program.

Only about 8.9% of medical facilities in the nation have received the Magnet Recognition, said BJ Gilmore, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. V’s.

The program's vision is to "transform health care globally," according to the organization's website. Gilmore, Bridget Sievers Merry, who is the program manager, and 10 writers have been working on the application over a five year period.

The final document totaled 2,600 pages, included 94 patient and employee stories, and outlined the hospital's accomplishments.

The biggest challenge at first during to application process was meeting and surpassing the innovation threshold, Gilmore said.

But in April 2020, when personal protective equipment was limited, efforts to sew masks out of surgical wrap hit the organizations target for innovation.

Surgical wrap is a material that usually wraps sterile instrument pans in the operating room and provides much better protection than cloth masks. The hospital even sent their creations to the jail to help manage COVID outbreaks there.