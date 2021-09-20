St. Vincent Healthcare recognized for nursing excellence

St. Vincent Health care announced Monday it has achieved the gold-star standard in nursing excellence from The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program.
Only about 8.9% of medical facilities in the nation have received the Magnet Recognition, said BJ Gilmore, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. V’s.
The program's vision is to "transform health care globally," according to the organization's website. Gilmore, Bridget Sievers Merry, who is the program manager, and 10 writers have been working on the application over a five year period.
The final document totaled 2,600 pages, included 94 patient and employee stories, and outlined the hospital's accomplishments.
The biggest challenge at first during to application process was meeting and surpassing the innovation threshold, Gilmore said.
But in April 2020, when personal protective equipment was limited, efforts to sew masks out of surgical wrap hit the organizations target for innovation.
Surgical wrap is a material that usually wraps sterile instrument pans in the operating room and provides much better protection than cloth masks. The hospital even sent their creations to the jail to help manage COVID outbreaks there.
“It’s a great example of a very simple thing you can do to meet the needs of an organization and the community,” Gilmore said.
The pandemic has put hospitals at maximum volumes for extended periods, pushing the nursing teams to adapt to quickly changing circumstances. Gilmore said the use of technology has helped to maintain excellent patient care and rapport. During times of isolation and when the hospital was at capacity, nurses used iPads for patients and families to communicate during periods of severe illness.
“That meant a lot to families,” Gilmore said.
Rachel Blase, a nurse in the NICU, was one of 10 writers compiling personal stories for the application.
“We would do a deep dive of the examples we could use within the organization to write,” Blase said. “In the NICU, we’re a pretty closed unit...My favorite part was taking a deep dive into other units to see what it takes to provide excellent care…and what other nurses go through on a daily basis.”
Magnet recognition usually results in higher patient satisfaction, improved patient safety and quality of care, fewer workplace injuries, increased nurse and doctor retention and more.
St. V’s received five exemplary recognitions, with many in patient safety.
“When you talk about resiliency for nurses right now…this designation is such a morale booster for our associates,” Gilmore said. “We made it to the end during the pandemic. It’s really an accomplishment.”
Earlier this year, Billings Clinic announced it had received the Magnet Recognition.