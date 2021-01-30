St. Vincent Healthcare to hold prayer service to honor lives lost to COVID

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, St. Vincent Healthcare will hold a Festival of Lights prayer service to remember the nearly 200 lives lost due to COVID-19 at the hospital.
Bishop Michael Warfel of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings will provide the prayer of invocation and a blessing of the candles of faith, hope and love during the service.
“Since COVID-19’s spread to our community last spring, nearly 200 families have had to say goodbye to their loved ones in a hospital room at St. Vincent,” said St. Vincent and SCL Health Montana President Steve Loveless in a press release. “During this time of such grief and sorrow, we are reminded that we are part of something much bigger than ourselves and are called to serve in ways that surpass anything we can do alone. As we honor the lives of those we have lost through the pandemic, our mission has never felt more vital as we continue to reveal and foster God’s healing love to all those we serve.”
The Festival of Lights prayer service will be held on Feb. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at St. Vincent Healthcare. The public is invited to view the service live on the St. Vincent Healthcare Facebook page.
White flags will be displayed on the front lawn of St. Vincent Healthcare to commemorate the lives of patients who have passed away from COVID-19 while hospitalized at St. Vincent.