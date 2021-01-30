St. Vincent Healthcare to hold prayer service to honor lives lost to COVID

“Since COVID-19’s spread to our community last spring, nearly 200 families have had to say goodbye to their loved ones in a hospital room at St. Vincent,” said St. Vincent and SCL Health Montana President Steve Loveless in a press release. “During this time of such grief and sorrow, we are reminded that we are part of something much bigger than ourselves and are called to serve in ways that surpass anything we can do alone. As we honor the lives of those we have lost through the pandemic, our mission has never felt more vital as we continue to reveal and foster God’s healing love to all those we serve.”