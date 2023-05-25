Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Vincent Healthcare announced its initiative Thursday to include local tradespeople in its mammoth, multi-million-dollar, five-year project to replace its downtown hospital.

The larger replacement hospital will be much larger, growing from the current 640,000 square feet to 820,000, and will be built on the existing campus. The hospital will also grow from 253 beds to 295.

Because construction is still in the planning phase, it isn’t yet clear how much the new state-of-the-art hospital will cost.

St. Vincent Healthcare merged recently with Intermountain Health, a Utah-based system with 33 hospitals and 3,800 physicians and clinicians in at least 385 clinics.

Another Utah-based company, Layton Construct will be the hospital project’s general contractor. The company, which has regional offices in numerous states, has several specialties including health care facilities.

Several area sub-contractors already have been chosen, including TrueNorth Steel in Billings and Montana Contracting Inc.

“As a 5th generation Montanan, and one whose own mother was raised in Billings, I’ve been extremely proud of the work we’ve completed in Billings. But nothing will top being a part of this new hospital,” said Scott Gearhart, president of MT Contracting, Inc.

As much as 80% of the work could go to local contractors and businesses, said Sean Fitzgerald, Layton’s construction manager. The challenge will be finding enough local sub-contractors who aren’t already busy on projects. Numerous projects in Yellowstone County have been delayed by contractor and labor shortages.

It’s always better to use as many local workers as possible, he said. “We’ll use as many as we can find.”

The new hospital project presents a wide range of opportunities for local tradespeople, St. Vincent said in a press release. The hospital is actively seeking partnerships with dozens of trades including, but not limited to:

• Plumbing and electrical contractors

• HVAC technicians

• Construction and finishing trades

To learn more about project opportunities and the pre-qualification process, local tradespeople are encouraged to attend an outreach meeting on June 14 from 4-6 p.m. hosted by Layton Construction at the Mansfield Health Center on the campus of St. Vincent Healthcare. More details can be found at newstvincent.org.