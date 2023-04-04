St. Vincent Healthcare is moving forward with plans to become Montana’s first level I trauma center and expanding lifesaving medical transportation services across the region.

The hospital on Tuesday announced multiple new efforts, all aimed at treating patients closer to home.

St. Vincent last August became the first in the state to apply for a level I trauma center designation, the highest status in the U.S.

Billings Clinic announced its own plans in March 2022 to become the region’s first level I trauma center.

The Clinic has announced no changes to those plans, but over the weekend acknowledged it would be instituting pay cuts for certain employees and pausing employer contributions to benefits to help staunch the hospital’s monthly losses.

St. Vincent Healthcare President Jen Alderfer said her hospital is now months away from achieving that goal.

“We’re committed to providing trusted care closer to home,” she said.

The nearest level I trauma centers are in Salt Lake City and Denver, 548 and 555 miles away, respectively. That means severely injured Montanans are spending critical time just getting to a hospital with the necessary resources to treat them.

That’s why St. Vincent is working to upgrade itself to a level I trauma center, Alderfer said.

To operate as such, the hospital has to make specialists in neurosurgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery and other disciplines available 24/7. It must have nurses and physicians who have experience in trauma care and be able to provide surgery at a moment’s notice.

St. Vincent earlier this year launched a surgical residency program to train new surgeons and is doing research on trauma care as part of the upgrade process.

The American College of Surgeons is reviewing the hospital’s application to upgrade from its level II status and will provide feedback by the end of the year. If all goes well, Alderfer said, St. Vincent could be running as a level I trauma center by early 2024.

The hospital is also expanding emergency air and ground transportation services in Montana and Wyoming. Starting this month, a new ambulance service will transport patients between hospitals in the two states.

Additionally, Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent are launching Wyoming’s only hospital-owned flight program. First Flight of Wyoming is expected to serve the region with more cost-effective air transportation when it starts this summer.

Cody Regional Health Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillan said the ability to treat people with traumatic injuries closer to home will save lives and improve patient outcomes.