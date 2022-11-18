St. Vincent receives 9th consecutive 'A' safety grade

St. Vincent Healthcare received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for the 9th consecutive time. This national distinction celebrates St. Vincent Healthcare’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“It is paramount that patients feel safe while in our care. I am proud of our caregivers who consistently put the well-being of our patients first as they live out our mission each day by improving the health of those we serve,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare. “At St. Vincent, we hold each other accountable and continually strive to improve the safety and quality of care that we provide to our patients; earning this recognition reaffirms that commitment.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals continuously evaluate their performance to protect patients best. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see St. Vincent Healthcare's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org