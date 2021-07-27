St. Vincent unveils new MS infusion center

“I really did not know what to expect when I got my diagnosis, there wasn’t a lot my original doctors told me,” Wetsch said Tuesday. “The staff here is amazing, there is nothing to be afraid of once you are here.”

With treatment Wetsch can work 40 hours a week at Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op while pursuing her passions like photography. She credited French for her good health.

“I can still do the things I want and live my life,” Wetsch said.

French gave Wetsch access to a new drug, Ocrevus, to lower the amount of infusions needed while protecting her nervous system. Now, she only has to come in twice a year from her home in Huntley.

Though Wetsch is able to live independently, the symptoms and severity of MS vary. Some patients lose the ability to walk, others progressively become fatigued and in pain. Doctors create individual plans for each patient based on their symptoms and progress in the disease.