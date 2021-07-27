St. Vincent unveils new MS infusion center

Inside a former ambulance bay at the St. Vincent Healthcare Neuroscience Center, new chairs and equipment stood by as health care workers and patients commemorated the new Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center on Tuesday.
The new center, coupled with additional patient rooms and surgery machines, further modernized one of the only MS infusion sites in Montana.
“We have seen studies that say having an in-house treatment center points to an overall increase in the quality of care,” Dr. Kris French said. “For people traveling from across Montana it will make a big difference.”
Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that destroys the protective tissue around nerves in the body. The cause is unknown, and there is no cure. Through treatment, however, the damage done by the disease can be slowed or temporarily stopped.
While the hospital has had a permanent MS care center, the upgrade took it out of its windowless room and installed new technology for long-term treatments. Tyler Wiltgen, the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation executive director, said the center cares for 500 patients and does thousands of infusions per year.
Monti Wetsch is one of them. She has lived with multiple sclerosis for 20 years, and for the last 10 she went to the St. Vincent center for treatment, originally coming in every other week for a four-hour session.
“I really did not know what to expect when I got my diagnosis, there wasn’t a lot my original doctors told me,” Wetsch said Tuesday. “The staff here is amazing, there is nothing to be afraid of once you are here.”
With treatment Wetsch can work 40 hours a week at Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op while pursuing her passions like photography. She credited French for her good health.
“I can still do the things I want and live my life,” Wetsch said.
French gave Wetsch access to a new drug, Ocrevus, to lower the amount of infusions needed while protecting her nervous system. Now, she only has to come in twice a year from her home in Huntley.
Though Wetsch is able to live independently, the symptoms and severity of MS vary. Some patients lose the ability to walk, others progressively become fatigued and in pain. Doctors create individual plans for each patient based on their symptoms and progress in the disease.
The new leather seats at St. Vincent will be used for infusion treatment, which takes plasma out of the body to either limit white blood cells or inject a protein solution into help limit the body from attacking itself. There are side effects with this treatment, including a weaker immune system, but French said it is proven to limit the destruction of the nervous system.
The new project cost more than $1 million, most of which was paid through private donations. Wiltgen named Jim and Lin Roscoe as major contributors in the multiyear program to upgrade the neuroscience center.
St. Vincent added six exam rooms and a state-of-the-art Globus Robot, a separate high accuracy machine for spine surgery.
“This center will specialize in MS care, but there’s potential to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease and maybe Alzheimer's in the future,” French said. “We can do so much in the building, and I think that will really improve our patients’ quality of care.”