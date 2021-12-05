St. V's new president plans first to 'care for the caregiver' as pandemic lingers

The St. Vincent Healthcare team welcomed new president Jen Alderfer on Monday following an October announcement of her hire.

Alderfer has been a leader at the Sister of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL Health), which owns St. V’s, serving as both the president of Good Samaritan Medical Center and as transformation officer.

She's worked in administration at six different hospitals over the course of 20 years.

But before she voices any goals for the future of St. V’s, Alderfer said she plans to first get a grasp on operations and continue to support the current mission of the organization.

“I want to get a really good understanding of the operations of St. Vincent Healthcare and then our sister facility…I also am so excited to be able to understand some of our growth plans, where we have partnerships in place and how I can support those partnerships,“ Alderfer said.

St. V’s has been slower to expand than its main competitor in the region, Billings Clinic, especially into Eastern Montana where health care resources are scant.