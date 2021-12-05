St. V's new president plans first to 'care for the caregiver' as pandemic lingers

The St. Vincent Healthcare team welcomed new president Jen Alderfer on Monday following an October announcement of her hire.
Alderfer has been a leader at the Sister of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL Health), which owns St. V’s, serving as both the president of Good Samaritan Medical Center and as transformation officer.
She's worked in administration at six different hospitals over the course of 20 years.
But before she voices any goals for the future of St. V’s, Alderfer said she plans to first get a grasp on operations and continue to support the current mission of the organization.
“I want to get a really good understanding of the operations of St. Vincent Healthcare and then our sister facility…I also am so excited to be able to understand some of our growth plans, where we have partnerships in place and how I can support those partnerships,“ Alderfer said.
St. V’s has been slower to expand than its main competitor in the region, Billings Clinic, especially into Eastern Montana where health care resources are scant.
Alderfer was not specific when addressing expansion into rural places in Montana, saying only that she has an opportunity to get up to speed on existing or developing partnerships.
“The definition of community can be as narrow or as broad as the conversation that you’re having. And so I am open to exploring how to expand that community outside of Billings and into other parts of the state and surrounding regions,” Alderfer said. “We believe that care is best delivered as close to home as possible.”
Alderfer is also joining St. V’s during a lingering health care workforce shortage that is being felt nationwide and was brought to light during the pandemic.
An estimated 570 Montana nurses will leave the field per year over the next five years, according to a recent report from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Only 1.2% of Montana’s RNs and 2.3% of Montana’s LPNs report that they are unemployed and actively seeking work, slightly lower than the national average.
The hospital has multiple programs to support nurses, according to St. V’s Communications Director Angela Babcock, who added gift cards are often given out to help nurses feel appreciated during crushing COVID-19 hospitalizations.
For Alderfer, her focus in 2022 will be on an existing initiative called "care for the caregiver" that aims to prop up not only those administering care but also for the support staff.
She also plans to focus on community outreach for donors who want to help support the hospital.
In the coming months Alderfer will familiarize herself with St. V’s partnership with Rocky Vista University, a for-profit school of osteopathic medicine coming to Billings. Many physicians have spoken in opposition to the partnership, arguing that St. V’s already provides learning opportunities to WWAMI students and asking doctors to do more is unreasonable during a pronounced physician shortage.
Billings Clinic pulled out of talks with RVU following derogatory comments made by the university‘s leadership.
Alderfer’s predecessor, Steve Loveless, arrived at St. V’s when staff satisfaction was registering at 33%, according to previous reporting by The Billings Gazette.
“It could not have been worse. A lot of work, and healing, had to go on,” Loveless told The Gazette in April.
Satisfaction was especially low among physicians, but dramatically increased during Loveless’ time at St. V’s.
Alderfer told The Gazette that she was not aware of any morale issues and added that when new initiatives are pushed through, it's rare for 100% of the stakeholders to be on board with the change, but “team member engagement will always be a focus for me,” she said.
“I find St. Vincent Healthcare to be in a position of strength. Much of that comes from the long-standing legacy and commitment that this hospital has had to our mission and into living out our core values,” Alderfer said.