A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed at a Billings hotel, according to the Billings Police Department.
The stabbing took place at about 6:10 a.m. at the Howard Johnson Inn at 1345 Mullowney Lane.
You have free articles remaining.
Police described the victim as a 42-year-old man. A 38-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing but he had not been located as of about 7:40 a.m., according to a social media post by BPD Sgt. Pat Curry.
Curry wrote that "no further threat is expected" and described the victim's condition as stable.