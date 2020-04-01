Stabbing victim found in Billings hotel lobby in critical condition

A man was was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found with multiple stab wounds in a Motel 6 lobby off Interstate 90 in Billings.

Billings Police officers found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds around 4:25 p.m. in the lobby of the Motel 6 South at 5400 Midland Rd., according to Sgt. Harley Cagle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A blood trail leading to a room on the second floor of the hotel is being investigated, Cagle said. The room's window was partially broken. There is no suspect at this time, but Cagle said there is no threat to the public.

The Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

