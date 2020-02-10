Stacked planning move into old Lou Taubert location

The short hop up the block from one side of North Broadway to the other feels like a jump to the big time for Stephen Hindman.
Stacked, A Montana Grill plans to move into the corner building that was once Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, the longtime high-end western wear store in downtown Billings that moved out in 2018.
"It's a great fit for us," said Hindman, who owns Stacked with his wife Stacey. "It could mean something great for us."
If everything goes according to plan, they could be up and running in their new location by this fall.
The property was purchased earlier this year by the Mitchell and Tracy Partnership from the Tauberts, who worked through Dunham Real Estate Services. The partnership plans to redevelop the entire building, creating dining space, an outdoor patio and possibly an event hall. Including the purchase of the building, the whole project is estimated to cost $1.9 million.
The Mitchell and Tracy Partnership is a business venture between David and Ali Mitchell, and Kyle and Amanda Tracy. David Mitchell is a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial; Ali Mitchell has a background in property management and commercial real estate investment and development. Kyle Tracy is an oral surgeon at Billings Oral Surgery.
You have free articles remaining.
After the Mitchell and Tracy Partnership purchased the building, they reached out to Hindman, asking if he'd be interested in moving, Hindman said. Kibler & Kirch, a furniture and arts store and interior design firm, owns the space where Stacked is now and may use it for their operations if Stacked moves.
It's a prospect that's exciting to Hindman. The old Taubert space is larger than his current location and would give him the flexibility to try some different ventures, like using the proposed event space and roof patio to host parties, banquets and weddings.
"We don't want to reinvent the brand as we move," he said.
Instead, he'd simply be expanding his operation and, as he sees it, helping to revitalize downtown. Part of his expansion would include acquiring a gaming and all-liquor license. Currently he has only a beer and wine license.
The way Hindman sees it, a bustling restaurant and event space under Skypoint would be another draw to get people on the West End and in the Heights to come downtown, Hindman said.
To help with some of the exterior remodeling, the Mitchell and Tracy Partnership applied for a $196,771 loan of tax increment finance funds from the Downtown Urban Renewal District. The Billings City Council unanimously approved the loan at its meeting Monday night.
The Mitchell and Tracy Partnership would primarily use the funds to rehabilitate the brickwork on the exterior of the building, install energy efficient windows, improve landscaping and put in place a fire suppression system.