Stacked planning move into old Lou Taubert location

After the Mitchell and Tracy Partnership purchased the building, they reached out to Hindman, asking if he'd be interested in moving, Hindman said. Kibler & Kirch, a furniture and arts store and interior design firm, owns the space where Stacked is now and may use it for their operations if Stacked moves.

It's a prospect that's exciting to Hindman. The old Taubert space is larger than his current location and would give him the flexibility to try some different ventures, like using the proposed event space and roof patio to host parties, banquets and weddings.

"We don't want to reinvent the brand as we move," he said.

Instead, he'd simply be expanding his operation and, as he sees it, helping to revitalize downtown. Part of his expansion would include acquiring a gaming and all-liquor license. Currently he has only a beer and wine license.

The way Hindman sees it, a bustling restaurant and event space under Skypoint would be another draw to get people on the West End and in the Heights to come downtown, Hindman said.