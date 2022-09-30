Staffing shortages create long lines, delays at Billings airport

Billings airport officials want you to show up for your flight at least two hours early.

Staffing shortages on airline ticketing counters and at TSA checkpoints at the Billings Logan International Airport are creating growing lines and causing some delays for flyers.

There doesn't seem to be any quick resolution.

"With most of the airlines and the TSA being short of staff, we are seeing long lines on certain days, and some passengers being left behind as they try to get through the check-in and screening process," said Kevin Ploehn, director of aviation and transit for the city.

He's telling travelers to get to the airport as early as they can.

"Right now, passengers really need to get to the airport two hours before their flight time to ensure they make it on to their flight," he said. "Mornings have been especially difficult with all the airlines launching their first flights for the day.”

Airports and airlines have experienced shortages in staffing, fewer flights and longer wait times as the pandemic has winded down and flyers have resumed with normal travel.

A national shortage of commercial pilots left airlines running fewer flights this summer, which left Billings with fewer departures. Monthly, the Billings airport had on average 15,000 fewer seats available for flyers this summer than it did last year.

Fewer planes touching down in Billings means the flights that do arrive and depart are packed, which is a change from last year, when planes were flying on average roughly three-quarters full.

Complicating it all is construction. The airport is juggling the final stages of its massive $55 million facilities remodel, which will add terminals, modernize the building and expand passengers lounges and security check points.

In the meantime, it's made the Billings airport feel a little cramped.

So passengers giving themselves extra time to get through the airport and to their gates, particularly for those morning flights, will help, Ploehn said. But he also warned travelers that wait times and long lines won't improve for the immediate future, particularly as airlines move into the holiday season.

"The mornings could get worse in October when some of the airline schedules change, condensing the window for getting passengers processed," he said. "It is just a challenging time for hiring and we expect this situation to continue right into the holidays, so arriving early is the best way to avoid any issues."