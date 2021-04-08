Stamped in stone, sidewalk poetry gives expression to Billings' South Side streets

The idea for the project came out of the Twin Cities. Henederson was there for a conference on bikeable and walkable neighborhoods when she learned that St. Paul, Minnesota, which has a strong legacy of public art, had drawn attention to the importance of healthy neighborhoods and local art by stamping poetry in sidewalks.

"It just seemed like a really cool project," she said.

Healthy By Design is supported by a 4-year grant from the Kresge Foundation. Using some of that money, Henderson's team performed an audit of sidewalks on the South Side, identifying those sections most in need of repair.

Henderson sent the audit to be vetted by Billings Public Works, and once the sidewalk sections were finalized for replacement, Healthy By Design contacted the homeowners; Billings requires that homeowners pay for sidewalk replacement.

Through the Kresge grant, Healthy By Design offered that it would pay for the sidewalk replacement if the homeowner agreed to have a poem stamped in the concrete.

No one responded, Henderson said. "We all thought, 'No news is good news?'"

So they moved forward with the first seven and once the poems were imprinted in the concrete, she started getting calls.