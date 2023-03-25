A standoff near MetraPark on Saturday afternoon ended with one woman shot.

The woman, who was allegedly armed with a handgun while surrounded by law enforcement on Sixth Avenue North, was taken to the hospital for emergency care, Billings Police Department Matt Lennick told the Gazette.

Multiple agencies negotiated with the 35-year-old woman while she sat in a vehicle for about two hours. No officers were harmed during the standoff, and detectives were posted at the scene through Saturday night.

“At this time, I’ve had no notification on her medical status,” Lennick said Saturday evening.

Police initially responded Saturday to a disturbance on Western Sky Drive, Lennick said. The disturbance escalated into a robbery, with the woman later shot by police allegedly stealing a car. The woman crashed the car on Sixth Avenue North, between North Seventh and North 10th Street.

Officers confirmed she was armed, Lennick said, and a standoff began that drew agents from BPD, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol. Members of the woman’s family were at the scene to assist with convincing her to surrender peacefully.

About two hours into the standoff, he said, BPD SWAT arrived. After SWAT deployed gas into her car, Lennick said she got out of the vehicle still carrying the handgun. She allegedly pointed the handgun at police. Lennick was not able to say how many shots law enforcement fired, nor who opened fire at this time.

Saturday’s standoff comes just a week after agencies from across the state descended on a trailer home in the Heights for 14 hours. Before the end of the Birch Lane standoff, a BPD detective was wounded by gunfire. The alleged shooter, Mary Anne Whitecrane, surrendered to police and pleaded not guilty March 21 to charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.