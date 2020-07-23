You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Standoff on property off Highway 3 ends peacefully
alert top story

Standoff on property off Highway 3 ends peacefully

{{featured_button_text}}
Standoff on Highway 3

Billings police and Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies including Sheriff Mike Linder were on the scene of a standoff at 2607 Highway 3 Thursday morning. The event ended peacefully when a man came out of a camper parked on the property.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A standoff involving an armed man inside a camper off Highway 3 ended peacefully early Thursday morning with no arrests.

The man walked out of the camper at about 7:45 a.m. and was accompanied by law enforcement as he walked to embrace people standing outside a nearby home.

Before the standoff ended, law enforcement from the Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had been positioned behind their vehicles at various points distanced around the camper for more than an hour and possibly longer.

About 15 minutes earlier the county's Ballistic Engineered Armored Response truck had arrived and parked behind a nearby hill, possibly outside the line of sight from the camper.

Standoff on Highway 3

Billings police and Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies including Sheriff Mike Linder were on the scene of a standoff at 2607 Highway 3 Thursday morning. The event ended peacefully when a man came out of a camper parked on the property.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the man was upset about various things and that law enforcement knew he was armed, were concerned he might try to harm himself, and wanted to contain the situation to make sure it did not become "mobile." 

Negotiators were able to talk to the man and ensure a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff.

According to Linder there were no arrests and ultimately no criminal activity. He said law enforcement would try to get the man help. The call may have originated with the Billings Police Department, but that the camper was located outside city limits, Linder said. The incident occurred west of the airport on a property north of Highway 3 east of Zimmerman Trail, west of Masterson Circle.

The Billings Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol were also involved in the standoff. 

1
0
5
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News