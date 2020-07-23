Standoff on property off Highway 3 ends peacefully

A standoff involving an armed man inside a camper off Highway 3 ended peacefully early Thursday morning with no arrests.
The man walked out of the camper at about 7:45 a.m. and was accompanied by law enforcement as he walked to embrace people standing outside a nearby home.
Before the standoff ended, law enforcement from the Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had been positioned behind their vehicles at various points distanced around the camper for more than an hour and possibly longer.
About 15 minutes earlier the county's Ballistic Engineered Armored Response truck had arrived and parked behind a nearby hill, possibly outside the line of sight from the camper.
Sheriff Mike Linder said the man was upset about various things and that law enforcement knew he was armed, were concerned he might try to harm himself, and wanted to contain the situation to make sure it did not become "mobile."
Negotiators were able to talk to the man and ensure a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff.
According to Linder there were no arrests and ultimately no criminal activity. He said law enforcement would try to get the man help. The call may have originated with the Billings Police Department, but that the camper was located outside city limits, Linder said. The incident occurred west of the airport on a property north of Highway 3 east of Zimmerman Trail, west of Masterson Circle.
The Billings Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol were also involved in the standoff.
