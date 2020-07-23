Standoff on property off Highway 3 ends peacefully

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A standoff involving an armed man inside a camper off Highway 3 ended peacefully early Thursday morning with no arrests.

The man walked out of the camper at about 7:45 a.m. and was accompanied by law enforcement as he walked to embrace people standing outside a nearby home.

Before the standoff ended, law enforcement from the Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had been positioned behind their vehicles at various points distanced around the camper for more than an hour and possibly longer.

About 15 minutes earlier the county's Ballistic Engineered Armored Response truck had arrived and parked behind a nearby hill, possibly outside the line of sight from the camper.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the man was upset about various things and that law enforcement knew he was armed, were concerned he might try to harm himself, and wanted to contain the situation to make sure it did not become "mobile."

Negotiators were able to talk to the man and ensure a peaceful resolution, according to the sheriff.