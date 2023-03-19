A standoff with police that lasted more than 14 hours after an officer was shot ended Saturday night with an arrest of the suspect.

The incident escalated quickly Saturday morning when the resident of a mobile home park on the 400 block of Birch Lane in the Billings Heights allegedly fired several shots including at least one into a neighbor's home.

When police began arriving early Saturday, the woman barricaded herself in her home where for several hours she posted rants on her Facebook page about the authorities being out to get her and being willing to die.

The incident began days earlier with the woman apparently being evicted. Several residents described her as friendly but sometimes volatile and she had an ongoing feud with her next door neighbor which she sometimes posted about on social media.

The injured officer, a member of the SWAT team, was apparently shot as he was just arriving at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where after surgery his condition was described as stable Saturday afternoon by Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

At 10:09 p.m., after hours of negotiations, "officers were able to get the suspect to surrender without further incident," Lennick said in a social media post. The suspect was to be evaluated by medical personnel and then taken to jail when appropriate.

Earlier in the evening, police informed residents still on Birch Lane that because of a broken water line near the suspect's residence, the water would be shut off in that area. After 10 p.m., Billings police said that the utilities to that area would be restored as soon as possible.

A fleet of marked and unmarked vehicles from several law enforcement agencies filled Bench Boulevard, closed from the roundabout at Hilltop Lane to Dorothy Lane. Ambulances and firefighters were also present in the area.

Sharpshooters were staged on two rooftops near the suspect's home.

There were bursts of gunfire and flash-bang grenades that exploded several times throughout the day as agents attempted to end the siege.

"We are not going away," a BPD negotiator repeated through a megaphone.

Along with Billings Police, law enforcement from Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and Montana Highway Patrol assisted.

Going into the eighth hour of the standoff, Lt. Lennick said tactical teams from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties were relieving agents who had been at the scene since the start of the standoff.

Earlier attempts to negotiate with the woman were met with resistance, Lt. Lennick said. Police repeated over a loud speaker a recorded plea from one of the suspect’s family members.

“I wish I could be there with you right now,” the family member said. “Whatever you’re going through, you don’t have to go through it alone.”

She promised the suspect that her dogs and family would be taken care of.

“I need you to think of your grandkids. You need to reach out and talk to someone, let them help you,” the message continued. “If you agree to give up peacefully, you won’t be harmed. I love you, don’t do anything. You should give up. We don’t want you to be hurt. We love you and miss you. Please surrender. I’m begging you.”

The gunfire that initiated the standoff was the second time in 12 hours that police responded to the Birch Lane home. At around 1:30 Saturday morning, Lennick said, officers were called to the house due to threats being made on social media. Police checked the trailer home, but left when the woman did not respond to their efforts to speak with her.

"She's still shooting at us," Lennick said Saturday afternoon.

Police used an armored truck to punch through the suspect’s front door and disable her security system so she couldn’t watch what they were doing.

For several hours she continued to post updates on her Facebook page until police disabled her internet.

Christopher and Tessa Deickman live three doors down from the standoff. They were awakened early Saturday by the sound of gun shots. They rushed their three daughters to the center of their home where they were safest.

“We heard bang, bang, bang and could hear a lot going on outside,” Christopher Deickman said. “Pretty soon, our neighbor said the lady had fired a shot into his house and the cops made him leave.”

Tessa said the mobile home park filled up fast with police officers and an armored truck.

The neighbor whose home was shot went to stay with a family member. Christopher and Tessa livestreamed the standoff for him so he could keep an eye on his house.

Another neighbor said he wasn’t able to go to work after police blocked the only entrance to his part of the mobile home park.

He said the suspect came to greet him when he moved into the neighborhood.

“I’d see her around, but I kind of stayed away from her, she seemed like trouble,” he said, declining to give his name.

He said he heard shots being fired early in the morning, and figured right away it was probably something to do with her.

“Everybody else kind of gets along here just fine, it’s a quiet neighborhood,” he said.

Richard Martinson, a 57-year-old resident of Bench Boulevard, got a call Saturday morning from his daughter. Members of their family, a woman and five children, were evacuated from their home surrounded by police with armored shields as the standoff continued just two lots away.

“It’s not a white house anymore. It’s a blown up house,” said Martinson after looking through photos of the damage that his family shared with him.

As the sun was setting, tactical units had torn open two ends of the trailer home. Personnel with Lewis and Clark Law enforcement were preparing to rotate with YCSO and Gallatin county units on site. Throughout the day, Lennick said officers had been in contact with mental health professionals for guidance on how to bring the standoff to an end without any more bloodshed.

"We are doing everything we can to end things peacefully. It truly falls on her shoulders to come out and cooperate," Lennick said.

