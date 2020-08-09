State adds 64 new COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County gains 24 cases for 559 active

Another 64 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing were announced Sunday morning by the state's Joint Information Center.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Yellowstone County, which Sunday morning accounted for 559 of the state's 1,602 active cases.
Yellowstone County has the most active cases in the state, just over double the number in neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-highest total number of active cases in the state.
Big Horn County added seven cases Sunday morning, bringing its active total to 276.
The statewide death total remained at 75 Sunday morning. Of those deaths, 30 have happened in Yellowstone County, including 26 since July 6. Of those 26 deaths, 16 have been residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings.
Active hospitalizations Sunday morning were at 83. The state has had 272 people hospitalized since March as a result of COVID-19.
Sunday's new testing numbers, based on 1,100 tests, bring the statewide case total to 4,952, of which 3,275 people are considered recovered. There have been 189,946 COVID-19 tests done on people in Montana as of Sunday.
Recovered means that a person has tested negative since being ill and are no longer able to spread the virus.
Other counties reporting new cases include Gallatin with nine (66 active), Fergus with four (six active), Glacier with three (22 active), Silver Bow with three (54 active), Beaverhead with two (23 active), Cascade with two (54 active), Lewis and Clark with two (56 active), Broadwater with one (one active), Carbon with one (13 active), Lake with one (26 active), Lincoln with one (12 active), Missoula with one (92 active), Ravalli with one (12 active), Rosebud with one (14 active) and Valley with one (4 active).
The new cases in Yellowstone County include a male younger than 10, a male between the ages of 10 and 19, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, five women in their 20s, six men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 50s, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
New Big Horn County cases include two females below the age of 10, a male below the age of 10, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.
