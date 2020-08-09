State adds 64 new COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County gains 24 cases for 559 active

Other counties reporting new cases include Gallatin with nine (66 active), Fergus with four (six active), Glacier with three (22 active), Silver Bow with three (54 active), Beaverhead with two (23 active), Cascade with two (54 active), Lewis and Clark with two (56 active), Broadwater with one (one active), Carbon with one (13 active), Lake with one (26 active), Lincoln with one (12 active), Missoula with one (92 active), Ravalli with one (12 active), Rosebud with one (14 active) and Valley with one (4 active).

The new cases in Yellowstone County include a male younger than 10, a male between the ages of 10 and 19, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, five women in their 20s, six men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 50s, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.

New Big Horn County cases include two females below the age of 10, a male below the age of 10, a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

