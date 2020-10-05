State auditor candidates see their roles as vital to consumer protection

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morigeau's passion for health care reform was born from his days lobbying for Medicaid expansion with the state legislature earlier this decade. That passion ultimately pushed him to run for the legislature and then to run for auditor.

He also sees the rapid growth in homeowner insurance rates in the state as an important issue that doesn't get as much attention as health insurance. Costs are too high relative to home prices, he said. More needs to be down to protect homeowners.

"How are we not working harder on this," he said.

Downing's background in insurance and securities gives him the experience and insider's knowledge to best craft reform and advocate for state residents against insurance agencies and other groups, he said.

"The job of this office is make sure (those agencies) are doing exactly what they're required to do," he said.

His understanding of how insurance agencies work best equips him to do that, he said.

"I've got that experience," he said. "My opponent does not."