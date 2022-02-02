State DEQ deems drinking water safe at Meadowlark mobile home park in Billings

The drinking water at Meadowlark mobile home park has been deemed safe to drink by the state's Department of Environmental Quality.
The state examined water there last month after black water poured from the taps of Meadowlark residents. Initial tests showed the water was contaminated with the minerals iron and manganese, which DEQ describes as "two unregulated contaminants that are known to cause discoloration of water and general unpalatability."
Water at the mobile home park was dark-colored for about two days before it cleared up. Following the initial tests, DEQ returned two weeks ago to perform in-depth tests "representative of the distribution system."
The technician tested water from the system's entry point, from a mid-point and from a residence, the end of the distribution system.
"The locations of the three samples taken...address the changing water quality conditions as water ages in the pipe," said Moira Davin, a spokeswoman with DEQ.
Tests found the water itself was clean, specifically showing no traces of coliform, a harmful bacteria spread through animal and human waste, or e-coli, a specific type of coliform.
Residents at the park have long complained about water quality at Meadowlark. Frustrations have grown since 2020 when Utah-based Havenpark Communities purchased the park.
In its investigation of Meadowlark, DEQ learned that Havenpark had hauled in 12 loads of water and placed it in the system's storage tank in December and January. Residents worried that the water hauled in by Havenpark would obscure Meadowlark's ongoing water problems or cover up the contamination.
According to DEQ, a typical load of water isn’t enough to effectively alter the water's quality. Meadowlark's system storage tank holds 88,000 gallons and a typical load of water is 4,000 gallons.
"During the inspection there was no evidence that any water had been delivered either early in the day or over the weekend prior to the visit," Davin said. "Because the three samples taken on Jan. 24 were spread throughout the distribution system, the water was of different ages. Therefore the water quality was unique in each sample and all sample results were satisfactory."
DEQ had been working with Meadowlark since early December "to provide technical assistance during a treatment plant failure," Davin said.
The plant failed when its filtration system broke. The water system at Meadowlark is roughly 60 years old and runs off of well water, which is cleaned and filtered as it moves through the system. Iron and manganese began to show up in the water last month as a result of the failed filtration system.
Havenpark officials have ordered the parts needed to repair the system and are now just waiting for them to arrive.
Havenpark has acknowledged that Meadowlark has had ongoing water issues, but it maintains the water was always safe to drink, despite the color. Water from Meadowlark's system is tested regularly for bacteria and samples are sent monthly to the DEQ.