State DEQ deems drinking water safe at Meadowlark mobile home park in Billings

Residents at the park have long complained about water quality at Meadowlark. Frustrations have grown since 2020 when Utah-based Havenpark Communities purchased the park.

In its investigation of Meadowlark, DEQ learned that Havenpark had hauled in 12 loads of water and placed it in the system's storage tank in December and January. Residents worried that the water hauled in by Havenpark would obscure Meadowlark's ongoing water problems or cover up the contamination.

According to DEQ, a typical load of water isn’t enough to effectively alter the water's quality. Meadowlark's system storage tank holds 88,000 gallons and a typical load of water is 4,000 gallons.

"During the inspection there was no evidence that any water had been delivered either early in the day or over the weekend prior to the visit," Davin said. "Because the three samples taken on Jan. 24 were spread throughout the distribution system, the water was of different ages. Therefore the water quality was unique in each sample and all sample results were satisfactory."