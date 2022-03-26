State faces deadline in finishing Lake Elmo work before irrigation water returns

Water returns to Lake Elmo beginning April 15 and before it arrives Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has a lot of work to do.

"It's a tight schedule," said Mark Ruggles, the regional fisheries manager for FWP who is overseeing the work at the lake.

The water held by Lake Elmo flows from the irrigation system run by the Billings Bench Water Association. The BBWA's main ditch starts at the Yellowstone River near Laurel and carries water to agricultural land east of the Billings Heights.

BBWA turns that water on in April as farmers and ranchers in eastern Yellowstone County begin work for spring planting and the summer growing season. The water that flows through Lake Elmo eventually arrives at some of those farms.

"We fully expect to run the water," said Gary Davis, a member of the BBWA board. "Those users are expecting their water."

Before it can arrive, crews at Lake Elmo must finish building the lake's headgate, which requires large amounts of concrete and time for it to cure.

That concrete has to be poured by Monday in order for it to cure by April 15, when the first water flows in. Work on the headgate has fallen a little behind and so the pressure is on, Ruggles said.

"Our crews are ready," he said. "They know the week before the 15th will be scramble time."

With a mostly-empty lake, FWP made the most of the opportunity and spent fall and winter installing a number of improvements to bolster the health of the lake's ecosystem and improve the recreational experience there, including fishing.

FWP crews have already installed fish habitats on the lake bed known as Georgia cubes and catfish condos.

Georgia cubes are a series of three large black boxes connected by a type of rubber hose that allow for fish to breed and grow before entering open lake waters. FWP biologists discovered three was the ideal number for the cube clusters for producing the highest density of fish and most diversity of fish species.

Crews have also built gravel fish spawning beds and brush piles from eradicated Russian olive trees that will also serve as a fish habitat.

Along the shoreline crews have built nodes from which visitors can fish or picnic. The beach portion has been improved and work on an improved walkway around the lake and landscaping will continue through June.

Most importantly, FWP officials have found no signs of Asian clams.

"I have not found anything that looks like it survived," Ruggles said. "We're feeling pretty confident that we got 'em. But it only takes one."

The invasive clams can reproduce quickly and in large enough numbers to clog irrigation and municipal water systems. They filter out water nutrients that are necessary to support desirable fish and organisms in the food chain. FWP was concerned that if left unchecked the clams would spread through irrigation ditches to the Yellowstone River and beyond.

The tiny clams were discovered during a Fish Wildlife and Parks training exercise at Lake Elmo designed to teach state wildlife workers how to discover and identify invasive species. The training worked exactly as designed as it turned up the Asian clams, mostly clustered near the boat ramps.

Subsequent searches of an irrigation storage reservoir and ditches and rivers upstream and downstream from the lake found no other Asian clams, suggesting they are limited to Lake Elmo. The invasive clams are found nowhere else in Montana.

Ruggles is hopeful that with Lake Elmo having sat dry all winter it'll stay that way.

