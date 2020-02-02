State moves to drop lawsuit by livestock breeder Leachman

The state is asking a judge to drop a lawsuit alleging failures by a brand inspector in 2012 caused a breeder to lose dozens of horses.
The statute of limitations to sue expired roughly four years ago, according to David Ohler, an attorney defending the state and the Department of Livestock in a lawsuit filed in December by James Leachman and his son, Seth.
The Leachmans are suing in Lewis and Clark County District Court, accusing a brand inspector of failing to verify ownership and sign off on the transfer of 75 horses owned by the Leachmans.
Those horses were transported from a feed lot near Park City to private property on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation owned by Richard and James Holen.
The Leachmans had contracted with the Holens to house and care for 62 horses, after James Leachman lost land to foreclosure and was looking for a place to keep the animals.
But the Leachmans say they did not agree to have the additional 75 horses transported, and a state brand inspector should have verified who owned the horses and ensured they agreed to transport them before the horses were shipped.
Ohler, the attorney defending the state, said a three-year statute of limitations applies to the case, meaning the Leachmans would have had to sue by Dec. 6, 2015, in order to meet the deadline.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 4, 2019.
The Holens auctioned off 131 Leachman horses under a Fort Peck Tribal Court order allowing them to do so, to collect on unpaid costs for horse care and maintenance.
That order was later reversed, and the Fort Peck Tribal Court of Appeals ordered the Holens to compensate the Leachmans for the sold horses, but the Leachmans say they have received no money to date.
At the auction, the 131 horses sold for $100,000 to the sole bidder, James Holen, according to the Fort Peck Tribal Court of Appeals.
The Leachmans have also sued in federal court, seeking damages on a rights violation claim, after the tribal appellate court ruled that the lower tribal court violated the Leachmans’ rights to due process and equal representation.