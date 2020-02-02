State moves to drop lawsuit by livestock breeder Leachman

The state is asking a judge to drop a lawsuit alleging failures by a brand inspector in 2012 caused a breeder to lose dozens of horses.

The statute of limitations to sue expired roughly four years ago, according to David Ohler, an attorney defending the state and the Department of Livestock in a lawsuit filed in December by James Leachman and his son, Seth.

The Leachmans are suing in Lewis and Clark County District Court, accusing a brand inspector of failing to verify ownership and sign off on the transfer of 75 horses owned by the Leachmans.

Those horses were transported from a feed lot near Park City to private property on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation owned by Richard and James Holen.

The Leachmans had contracted with the Holens to house and care for 62 horses, after James Leachman lost land to foreclosure and was looking for a place to keep the animals.

