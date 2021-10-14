State offers $2M 'surge' of ARPA funds to help stem rising crime rate in Billings

Montana's Department of Justice has offered to place $2 million in ARPA funding in Billings to support a "law enforcement surge" as the city deals with a growing crime rate.

The funding isn't a grant, and the state has required Billings and Yellowstone County to offer $1 million each in order to trigger the state to spend its $2 million. The combined $4 million will be spent in each entities' jurisdictions, all of it focused on battling crime in Billings.

"Each of us staying in our lanes," said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

The state's $2 million will go to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and other state programs that operate in Billings and support law enforcement efforts there. The state may possibly work with the county and its $1 million to reduce the inmate population at Yellowstone County Detention Center, which is usually at or near capacity.