After a warning was issued last week for the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Elmo, state officials are checking water samples and looking into other reports in Billings.
Signs were posted at Lake Elmo State Park this week to warn people not to swim or recreate in the areas where the algae is present. Pet owners are encouraged to keep their animals out of the water, too.
The algae is native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs, and can develop into a potentially toxic bloom known as a Harmful Algal Bloom, or HAB.
According to Scott Brown, a board member of Montana State Parks and Recreation, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks tested two water samples from the lake that tested negative for the algae.
Brown has recently worked with Terri Walters, Lake Elmo’s park manager, since the advisory was put into place.
“According to Terri, if they get one more clear sample, that they are going to take down the signs and lift the advisory,” Brown said. “So, evidently, Lake Elmo may not currently have an issue with it.”
Brown said that Walters believed no prior reports of blue-green algae have been reported at the lake.
Matt Ferguson, a toxicologist for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said that another report of the algae was also made on Aug. 17, at Riverfront Park.
According to a HAB map on DPHHS’s website, a channel of water under the bridge that leads to Norm’s Island appears to have the algae. However, the map notes that the reports are of possible harmful blooms, and not all reports are verified.
The body of water at Riverfront Park is accessible to people and flows into an area accessible to swimming.
According to Ferguson, there was one report in 2018 and one in 2017. There have been no reports of people or animals getting sick this year.
“Most reports that we’ve received over the last year or two have been just dermal irritation and self-reported nausea,” Ferguson said. “We’ve also had a few reports that their dogs may have been exposed, but that’s what we’ve heard.”
HABs are more common in warm water containing nitrogen and phosphorus runoff produced from many different causes. The blooms can produce toxins that can result in HAB-associated illnesses or, in rare instances, death.
These can include skin irritation and abdominal pain, vomiting and neurological effects if ingested. More information can be found on the DPHHS website.
“That’s why we caution people to pay special attention to where their dogs and their children are when there’s water nearby, because there may be a Harmful Algal Bloom and it’s important to be aware of that to protect your pets and children,” Ferguson said.