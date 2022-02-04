State OPD again fined for delays in assigning attorneys in Billings

A Yellowstone County District judge has held the Office of the State Public Defender in contempt of court for the second time in six months for what he described as the agency’s consistent failure to assign timely counsel.

Judge Donald Harris, in his order dated Feb. 2, provided a point-by-point breakdown of the failures in Montana’s apparatus intended to provide quick and capable legal counsel to defendants. The chronic lack of representation, according to Harris, threatens public safety and shows a lapse in OPD’s statutory and constitutional obligations.

“In Yellowstone County the OPD’s inaction permits indigent defendants to languish in jail for weeks or months without being assigned counsel…What hope do the residents of Yellowstone County have in reducing jail overcrowding, decreasing incarceration rates, or improving public safety if the OPD does not immediately assign counsel? The answer, unfortunately, is very little,” Harris wrote.

During the 2021 State Legislature, OPD made a request to the legislative appropriations committee for an additional $850,000, the Montana State News Bureau reported. The bulk of those funds were supposed to be used to contract out 100 cases stalled in court. OPD trial division administrator Brian Smith told the committee that the Billings office in particular was approaching a crisis, with multiple vacancies going unfilled and one public defender working 500 cases. The legislature did not approve the funding request.

OPD Director Rhonda Lindquist first appeared before Judge Harris in August 2021. The hearing followed the news that more than 600 cases in Yellowstone County District Court remained unassigned as of July 31, according to an email to judges from Billings OPD conflict office supervisor Jim Reintsma at the time. Smith testified before Harris in August as well and cited staffing, low pay and high turnover all preventing OPD from appointing attorneys within just a few days to competently represent their clients.

Judge Harris held Lindquist and the OPD in contempt of court in September 2021, ordering OPD pay a $500 fine for each unassigned defendant in his department and setting a mandatory three-day limit for OPD in assigning counsel. At that time, the OPD Billings office reported eight full-time vacancies out of its 31.5 full-time allotment.

Harris did sympathize with the constraints placed on the agency, but said shortages did not absolve OPD of its constitutional mandates, especially since the buildup of unassigned cases was causing a complete breakdown of the judicial system in Yellowstone County: Defendants were sitting in jail, waiting for attorneys to make bond reduction arguments; judge substitution arguments, which are required within the 10 days of a judge being assigned a case, were not being filed; and attorneys were not getting ample time with their clients before omnibus hearings. Delays were also causing violent offenders to go free, Harris said.

Yellowstone County Detention Facility has a consistent population of over 500 people, Sheriff Mike Linder said during a public safety roundtable held in January. He said the overflow of inmates has caused himself and district court judges to engage in a constant dialogue over who to release from jail to make room for potentially dangerous offenders.

In December of last year, just weeks after Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a $1.5 million investment in OPD, Judge Harris again summoned Lindquist to answer why she should not be held in contempt. He called the hearing after his court tallied 17 cases in which defendants were not assigned their public defender within the three-day window established by his September order.

OPD, represented by private attorney Peter Habein, argued at the second hearing the three-day standard was arbitrary, as nowhere in Montana law does it specify how soon counsel should be assigned. The agency, according to Habein, had the discretion to assign attorneys on a case-by-case basis. He also said OPD did have attorneys assigned to defendants for their initial arraignments. Those hearings typically take place within days after charges are filed in court, and the public defender in those instances is only assigned specifically for the hearing until a permanent counsel is determined by OPD at a later time.

Harris rejected both arguments. Not only did OPD fail to meet its operational goal of assigning attorneys within three days of the court ordering it to do so, in 17 cases it violated the September court order setting that standard, Harris said. The order “mirrors the OPD’s own practice standards for assigning counsel. This Court did not, as the OPD now claims, manufacture the three working day requirement out of thin air,” Harris wrote.

Although OPD does have an on-duty counsel to attend initial arraignments with defendants, in Harris’s experience those attorneys then tell the defendants that they are not officially assigned to their case and to contact OPD for their counsel of record.

“The OPD’s position that it is not required to immediately assign counsel to indigent defendants is alarming. Even more shocking is OPD’s position that it has the discretion to take 90 days or more to assign counsel...,” Harris wrote.

Harris fined OPD an additional $500 for each of the 17 failed assignments, totaling $8,500.

During the 2021 fiscal year, the number of clients represented by OPD compared to the prior year increased from around 20,000 to 24,315, according to agency data. Those clients were assigned across 169 public attorneys statewide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.