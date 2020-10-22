State report: school COVID-19 cases rise, Billings eyes own reporting system

At least 300 more students or staff in Montana's elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The report's information is current through Oct. 16, providing a backdated snapshot of the pandemic in Montana's schools. The previous report included data through Oct. 9.

Growth in the most recent report reinforces a lesson that's become increasingly evident; COVID-19 positive cases will be a fact of life for Montana schools, urban or rural, large or small, while they continue to operate in-person instruction amid wider community outbreaks.

Student cases increased from 637 to 864 compared to the previous report, while staff cases rose from 254 to 329.

Cases among university students or staff, which are tracked separately, rose from 667 to 883.

State and local health officials have emphasized the importance of safety measures like mask wearing in schools, given the apparently inevitability of some positive cases, to prevent a wider outbreak at schools.

