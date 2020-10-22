State report: school COVID-19 cases rise, Billings eyes own reporting system

At least 300 more students or staff in Montana's elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The report's information is current through Oct. 16, providing a backdated snapshot of the pandemic in Montana's schools. The previous report included data through Oct. 9.
Growth in the most recent report reinforces a lesson that's become increasingly evident; COVID-19 positive cases will be a fact of life for Montana schools, urban or rural, large or small, while they continue to operate in-person instruction amid wider community outbreaks.
Student cases increased from 637 to 864 compared to the previous report, while staff cases rose from 254 to 329.
Cases among university students or staff, which are tracked separately, rose from 667 to 883.
State and local health officials have emphasized the importance of safety measures like mask wearing in schools, given the apparently inevitability of some positive cases, to prevent a wider outbreak at schools.
The increases have been largely spread out among hundreds of schools, but the effects of positive cases and quarantines have become increasingly evident. For example, Park City Schools just west of Billings shut down buildings and went online only this week because of positive cases and quarantines among staff. Florence Carlton High School began two weeks of online only instruction Thursday.
There have been inconsistencies in the report that DPHHS officials have called "a work in progress."
A handful of school systems, like Kalispell's public school district, also report their own COVID-19 data.
Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham said that the district was hoping to create its own reporting system. Many of Yellowstone County's cases have been recorded as "under investigation," which means they haven't been assigned to a school. County health officials chalked the category up to a combination of how information is reported and a delay in contact tracing.
In the most recent report, total unassigned cases rose from 84 to 102. Cases that were assigned to schools in Yellowstone County hit a total of 100 for the school year, with 8 new cases.
The increase in university cases was the highest recorded since the state began issuing the report.
Montana State University recorded 87 new cases, bringing the total to 305 since the state started the reports in September.
Carroll College in Helena added 39 new cases to hit a total of 47, reflecting an increase that the college acknowledged last week. Montana State University Northern recorded 18 new cases, bringing its total to 29.
