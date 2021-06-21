State rules out I-90 pedestrian path despite feasibility study

To people who get their exercise by jogging or walking or cycling around the Billings area, it didn’t seem like that big of a request.

As long as the Interstate 90 bridge connecting Billings and Lockwood was being rebuilt anyway, why not add a dedicated path just for pedestrians. There are thousands of highway bridges in the country, and many in Montana, with a wide, protected, shared-use path for non-motorized travel.

But building a locally used path over the bridge, which is run by state agencies, is proving more difficult than many anticipated. After years of negotiations, there will be no shared use path in the $63 million dollar project, and no way to add one on later.

The path would have sent pedestrians safely over the Yellowstone River between popular outdoor destinations like Coulson Park and the Four Dances Recreation Area on BLM land.

The bridge work is being managed by the Montana Department of Transportation. During an online meeting about the project in February, the missing path seemed like all anyone wanted to talk about.

MDOT blamed the disappearing path on money, and safety concerns.