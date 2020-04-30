State says it erred in saying drive-in theaters couldn't open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials acknowledged Thursday they erred in including drive-in movie theaters as non-essential “recreational” businesses like trampoline parks and roller rinks as the state slowly rolls back COVID-19 restrictions.

The exclusion has threatened to force the Amusement Park Drive-In in Laurel to close after the owner had made a significant financial investment to open the theater and issued strict social distancing rules for customers.

Marissa Perry, communications director for Gov. Steve Bullock, said Thursday in an email “there was some miscommunication from the state health department on drive-in theaters.”

Drive-ins are “allowed to operate under phase one,” she said. “We are working to reach out to the business owner to clarify and apologize for the confusion.”

Drive-in owner Riley Cooke said in a Gazette story he felt the state had treated him unfairly.

Cooke opened his drive-in for the season on Monday, having received confirmation through Yellowstone County officials that he could open.

The following day, however, John Felton, the county’s health officer, said he had received clarification from the state that Riley couldn’t open his drive-in.