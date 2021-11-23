State sending $2.3M to bolster public safety in Yellowstone County

“It is great to see our city, county and state agencies coming together to address the growing violent crime in Yellowstone County,” Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said. “As the sheriff, I have a responsibility to make sure we have the ability to lock up these violent offenders. Getting defendants through the system is critical to making room in our jail for those who would commit crimes in our community.”

The City of Billings also dedicated $1 million to fund law enforcement and prosecution services over the next three years.

"COVID has aggravated crime in Billings, so we are laser-focused on protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable,” Billings Mayor Bill Cole said. “It is essential that all levels of government work as a team to attack this problem, and we appreciate the governor's leadership that has made this partnership possible."

Funding for the governor’s investment is appropriated under Section 12 of HB 632 and will be dispersed over the next three years.

