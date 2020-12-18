Statewide interfaith Solstice service planned

Members of the Native American, Jewish, Christian, Unitarian, and music and arts communities from Billings, Bozeman, Helena and Missoula will present an online interfaith Solstice service, “Light Leads in All Directions,” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.

According to an email from organizers, the service is an opportunity for people of all walks of life to gather online, listen to wisdom about seeking light in dark times, and watch music and art performances designed to remind individuals of the shared light of humanity.

The service will feature Helena contributions from Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals, Cohesion Dance, Julynn Wilderson, choreographer and Dan Pocha, sharing from a Native American perspective. Additional music will be shared from Amber Ikeman, Cantoral soloist from Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman, Scott and Kris Prinzing of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Billings, and a selection from the United Church of Christ in Missoula.

The service will be hosted by three faith leaders in Billings:

The Rev. Tyler Amundson, Shiloh United Methodist

Erik Uriarte, Student Rabbi, Congregation Beth Aaron

Rev. Wanda Daniel, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship