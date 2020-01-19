Shae Doyle reads a measurement on a graduated cylinder during an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Stella Erickson, left, and Chase McLean help fit a lower leg prosthetic on Aiden Gilstad at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Aiden Gilstad, left, and Gage Lodman wrap a lower limb prosthetic they designed in duct tape at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Brooks Bailey meets Minnie, a Saint Bernard puppy from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Amaya Leffler, left, and Sawyer Guenthner work on an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Calipers and M&Ms are set out on a work station for an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Claire Oakley from RiverStone Health works with Kalyn Rain, left, and Shae Doyle on an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Volunteer Kelsey Lohof, left, talks about parts of the brain as Sawyer Pinkerton listen at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
Shae Doyle reads a measurement on a graduated cylinder during an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Aiden Gilstad, left, and Gage Lodman wrap a lower limb prosthetic they designed in duct tape at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Brooks Bailey meets Minnie, a Saint Bernard puppy from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Calipers and M&Ms are set out on a work station for an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Claire Oakley from RiverStone Health works with Kalyn Rain, left, and Shae Doyle on an experiment to measure cells using chocolate candy at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Volunteer Kelsey Lohof, left, talks about parts of the brain as Sawyer Pinkerton listen at Adventures in Health & Medicine at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The event for second through eighth graders was put on by STEM Yellowstone.
At the Billings Career Center on Saturday, kids were wobbling around a classroom trying out their makeshift prosthetic legs created out of PVC pipe, bright orange duct tape, sponges and plungers.
The idea was to have the kids focus on biomedical engineering — or at least think about the problem-solving skills that go into creating a prosthetic leg for a potential patient.
During the Adventures in Health & Medicine event at the Billings Career Center on Saturday, kids were able to learn about the brain and human anatomy, food production, engineering, animals and health care through hands-on activities.
The event was hosted by STEM Yellowstone, a group that hosts events focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. STEM Yellowstone is on its way to becoming a nonprofit organization and was previously branded as STEM Billings.
“We want to make sure that a kid who’s in the second grade knows that if you want to be a biomechanical engineer, it starts now,” said Pete Bolenbaugh, a member of the STEM Yellowstone planning committee and executive director of the Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum.
Professionals from ExxonMobil, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum and others hosted activities for kids in the second through eighth grades.
The organization has about four events each year focusing on STEM. About 80 kids showed up to the event on Saturday.
Stella Erickson, 9, is in the third grade and attends Meadowlark Elementary School. As her peers worked on perfecting their prosthetic leg nearby, she sat at a desk and tried to draw up a few other ideas on a white board.
She said that at home, she’s working on a model rocket ship made up of colorful glitter and glue.
“I kinda like to put art in science,” Stella said.
Sarah Painter and Mohammed Fahad are chemical engineers for ExxonMobil in Billings and assisted kids as they created their prosthetic legs.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The activity is meant to teach kids how to trouble-shoot problems and come up with solutions and ideas, similar to what engineers do on a daily basis. It’s all about having a good time, too, they said.
“It’s not hard if you’re having fun doing it,” Fahad said.
Cousins Amaya Leffler, 12, and Sawyer Guenthner, 10, worked on measuring M&Ms with calipers as a way to demonstrate different cell sizes.
STEM professionals from RiverStone Health and Rocky Mountain College taught the students to use graduated cylinders to measure the volume of each “cell” and learn the importance of surface area in cell function within the body.
Amaya’s parents and older sister all have careers in STEM and said her family has gotten her interested in learning more about it. She’s thought about being a surgeon, marine biologist or even being an accountant or lawyer.
She said that her father works in water treatment, while her mother is a science teacher and her sister is a civil engineer.
Having attended other similar events has made her interested in a STEM career even more.
“I like all those jobs and I like coming to these events to see what I’d like to do when I grow up,” Amaya said.
___________________________________
PHOTOS: STEM Yellowstone hosts Adventures in Health & Medicine event