Steve Loveless leaving St. Vincent Healthcare, SCL Health Montana

Steve Loveless, president of SCL Health Montana and St. Vincent Healthcare, is leaving his position Friday, April 30.

He plans to become an executive coach to support and grow business leaders in their roles. Loveless has been with SCL Health since 2012 and has played a major role in moving many important initiatives forward.

“We are very appreciative of Steve’s many talents and contributions to moving the Montana region to a region-based operating model,” said Mark Korth, SCL Health’s Chief Operating Officer of Hospital Operations in a press release. “Steve has also done tremendous work improving quality and safety outcomes across the region and in earning and maintaining third-party recognition and accolades for all of our Montana care sites.”

In addition to his health care commitments, Loveless has been active in the Billings community, serving with the Big Sky Economic Development board, Rotary International and the MSUB Health Administration Program Advisory board. “Our commitment to Billings and all of the communities we serve in Montana isn’t changing. We will remain actively involved at many levels -- it’s core to our mission,” Korth said.