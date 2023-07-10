Rimrock Auto Group owner Steve Zabawa is being sued by his brother, Michael Zabawa, in a dispute over more than $6 million.

The two had worked together for at least seven years for WebBuy, a company allowing buyers to purchase and sell vehicles online through a national network of auto dealers.

The younger brother Michael says he was unjustly fired and is owed the millions in unpaid bonuses, back pay, penalties, attorney fees and other financial contractual obligations. The lawsuit was filed in Douglas County Nebraska where Michael Zabawa lives.

WebBuy was founded in 2014 by Steve Zabawa and Tom Murray, who also recently left the company. Steve Zabawa’s son, Matt, is currently listed as the company’s vice president of products.

Michael Zabawa was WebBuy’s CFO and Human Resources director. He also alleges in the suit that following the termination Steve bullied him, describing the elder Zabawa’s behavior as “intimidating, threatening and hostile” and he has filed a separate harassment claim against him.

In recent years, Steve Zabawa has also become a prominent anti-marijuana crusader in Montana, writing editorials condemning the drug and several times unsuccessfully pushing referendums to have it banned.

As a business owner, Zabawa has a history of soured partnerships and business deals that have resulted in numerous lawsuits. In 2021, he ended his rocky business partnership with John Soares, and as part of that separation the two sold the Rimrock-Mercedes Benz dealership they co-owned in Billings.

During the sale, the buyer of the dealership, WeatherTech, sued Zabawa saying he had inflated an appraisal of the dealership’s value and then tried to influence an independent third-party appraiser’s valuation of the property. The suit also claimed Zabawa “provided inaccurate financial statements” during the sale. The suit was later settled and the sale went through.

Ernie Lee, a former managing partner in Zabawa’s Rimrock Auto Group, was fired in 2018 and then sued claiming he was owed $1.2 million. That lawsuit was also settled.

Steve Zabawa described his brother Michael as “a decent employee” of WebBuy, but said the company was stagnating and Michael didn’t have the business acumen needed to keep up with the company’s ambitious growth plans.

“We wanted a different direction for the company and Michael was not the guy to make it scale up and grow like we wanted,” Steve said in a recent conversation with the Billings Gazette.

Michael claims he was pushed out just after signing a five-year contract to remain with the company.

Steve claims the contract was never valid, that it wasn’t signed off on by all the company officials, including himself.

“Michael forgot to do his homework before filing his suit,” Steve said. “He didn’t get a contract signed by everyone, and I wouldn’t have signed it anyway.”

Michael Zabawa says he has an email chain from Steve that supports his contention the contract was final. He told the Gazette he's made several "generous" offers to Steve that could end the lawsuit, but has gotten no response.

"All Steve has to do is pick up the phone and be reasonable," Michael said.

WebBuy currently has hundreds of auto dealerships from nearly every state in its network, Steve Zabawa said. In the next five to 10 years, the company plans to build the network to as many as 5,000 dealerships.

He said Michael still owns many shares in the company.

“He’ll do well at the end of the day whether he wins his suit or not,” Steve said. “If the company does well, and it will, he’ll be very comfortable.”

Steve acknowledged the difficulty of being embroiled in a multi-million dispute with his younger brother.

“It’s disheartening. I love my brother Mike,” he said. “But he’s been paid all he’s owed.”