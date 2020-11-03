 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Still time to return your ballot in Yellowstone County
editor's pick alert top story

Still time to return your ballot in Yellowstone County

It's Election Day and if you still need to return your ballot, don't worry. Here's what you can do. 

The Yellowstone County Elections Office will be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and operating from the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Voters who have a completed ballot have until 8 p.m. to drop it off at any number of locations around Yellowstone County, including MetraPark.

Elections staff have a drop box in the parking attendant kiosk in the paid parking lot across the street from the north exit of the MetraPark's lower parking lot.

Drop boxes have also been set up drop at a dozen other locations across the county, including Blue Creek School, Canyon Creek School, Custer School, Elysian School, Independent School, Shepherd School, Pioneer School and Laurel and Lockwood high schools. Drop boxes will also be at Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op in Huntley and the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

No registration or ballot replacement will be available at these drop box sites and only Yellowstone County voters may use them.

Voters who still need to register to vote or need to request a replacement ballot will be able to do so at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Voter turnout continues to break records in Yellowstone County. As of Monday afternoon, 76,260 voters had returned their ballots to the elections office. Yellowstone County's high-water mark was in 2016 when a total of 71,871 voters cast a ballot.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots
Local News

Billings residents report missing, vandalized ballots

Steve Tobin lives on Avenue F near Pioneer Park and was walking to his office in downtown Billings Tuesday morning when he saw what looked like a pile of trash at the base of a tree near the street.

"There was a torn up ballot," he said. "I didn't know what to do with it."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News