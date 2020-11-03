Still time to return your ballot in Yellowstone County

It's Election Day and if you still need to return your ballot, don't worry. Here's what you can do.

The Yellowstone County Elections Office will be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and operating from the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Voters who have a completed ballot have until 8 p.m. to drop it off at any number of locations around Yellowstone County, including MetraPark.

Elections staff have a drop box in the parking attendant kiosk in the paid parking lot across the street from the north exit of the MetraPark's lower parking lot.

Drop boxes have also been set up drop at a dozen other locations across the county, including Blue Creek School, Canyon Creek School, Custer School, Elysian School, Independent School, Shepherd School, Pioneer School and Laurel and Lockwood high schools. Drop boxes will also be at Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op in Huntley and the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

No registration or ballot replacement will be available at these drop box sites and only Yellowstone County voters may use them.

Voters who still need to register to vote or need to request a replacement ballot will be able to do so at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voter turnout continues to break records in Yellowstone County. As of Monday afternoon, 76,260 voters had returned their ballots to the elections office. Yellowstone County's high-water mark was in 2016 when a total of 71,871 voters cast a ballot.

