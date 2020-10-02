Still walking: Artwalk continues with extended October event

ArtWalk marches on, continuing a decades-old tradition in downtown Billings, albeit with a few amendments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What has traditionally been a time to mingle, check out new artwork, and enjoy food and drink has become more of a solo or small group pursuit. In August, changes to the structure of the event were announced with a goal to minimize the impact to galleries and businesses, many of which are too small to accommodate the typical ArtWalk crowds with social distancing requirements.
"The extended format gives folks the opportunity to create their own schedules, receive personal attention and more time to talk with artists and gallery owners," said Virginia Bryan, director of Billings ArtWalk.
Several locations will be hosting special events during the Friday night kickoff, and 19 participating businesses and galleries are showing works by area artists throughout the month.
On Oct. 2, Kirks' Grocery, Mountain West Gallery, Sandstone Gallery, Global Village, and First Church Billings UCC will officially kick off the event with special exhibits. ArtWalk continues through Oct. 30, and attendees are encouraged to check with participating galleries for viewing times of exhibits.
A time for change
Sandstone Gallery, Billings only artist cooperative gallery, has recently been remodeled. During the shelter-in-place orders, the gallery closed to the public, and co-op members decided it was time to freshen up the building at 2913 Second Ave. N., where the business has resided for two decades.
The 20-year milestone is worth celebrating, said Jennifer Baretta, director of the gallery. "It's important in the community. It supports artists and local people as a venue for showing artwork and featuring guest artists."
The gallery reopened to the public at the end of September. Currently, the co-op has 15 members who pay a one-time fee of $100 to join, then $50 a month in membership dues, plus working three shifts a month.
"The artists and the personalities change, but mostly you all pitch in and run the place and pay dues, which is why we're still open," said Baretta.
There is room for up to 18 artists to share space and rotate their artwork throughout the gallery every four months. "It's such an array of personalities," Baretta said. "It's amazing how well it runs."
The gallery is currently featuring more than 40 works from the Spring Art Challenge, where the public was invited to pick up a canvas and paint a work of art. Patrons to the gallery can vote on their favorite work, to receive the "People's Choice" award.
Outdoor enthusiasts
This month's ArtWalk also features a series of plein air “Paint Out” events hosted by the Billings Arts Association. The series encourages artists to come together and paint outdoors. Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring their own easel, canvas and paints, and the public is invited to attend and see artists in action.
BAA members have been meeting monthly for several years to paint scenes from landscapes ranging from the river to the Rimrocks to the sugar beet factory. When inclement weather can force the group indoors, they pick places including Moss Mansion and the Western Heritage Center.
"It's a chance to get together and paint," said Elizabeth Waddington, executive director of the organization. "Whether they are inside or truly 'plein air' outdoors, it’s a chance to make something."
The plein air events in conjunction with October's ArtWalk takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Oct. 13 in the vicinity of Global Village and Billings First Church UCC on Third Avenue North. On Oct. 16, the event continues in front of the Babcock Theater, and on Oct. 20, artists will be in the vicinity of Kirks' Grocery.
The following businesses are participating in the extended autumn Artwalk. Information has been provided by ArtWalk Billings. Check with each participating location for hours of operation:
Uptown Loop
Billings First Church UCC, 310 N. 27th St., presents photographer Willow Brown and “Churchill: Land of the Tundra,” a photography exhibit that includes wildlife and western shore landscapes from Canada’s Hudson Bay area. On the edge of the Arctic Circle, this region is home to polar bears, red and silver cross fox, arctic hare, and snowy owls. Artist talk on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and view the exhibit from 5 - 9 p.m. or visit weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ring the front door bell for access.
Global Village, 2720 3rd Ave. N., welcomes Cassy Crafton of 504 Square Feet Pottery for the Extended October ArtWalk. 504 Square Feet Pottery is colorful, whimsical, dishwasher safe, and practical. Global Village is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Like them on Facebook@globalvillagebillings.
This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, hosts Rocky student Bailey Rheaume and her Senior Art Exhibit during the Extended October ArtWalk. Open Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursdays until 8 p.m. Check their gallery page on the Uptown Loop at artwalkbillings.com/home or their Facebook@BillingsBooks for more information.
Barjon’s Books, 223 N. 29th St., celebrates the artists that call Billings their home during the Extended October ArtWalk. The show is an expression of admiration and gratitude for support received from so many during this unfortunate pandemic. Store hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday.
Skypoint Loop
Kennedy Stained Glass, 2923 Second Ave. N., is busy, busy, busy. Projects include windows for St. Thomas Catholic Church chapel and restoration of old cabinet panels from San Francisco. Open Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. during the Extended October ArtWalk.
Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N., hosts the long-awaited Spring Art Challenge during the Extended October ArtWalk. Check out the new interior and help them celebrate their 20th Anniversary as Billings’ only artist cooperative. Many handmade gift items, cards and jewelry, plus work by newest Sandstone member artist, Lynn Shields.
Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 Second Ave. N. #235, is the working studio of Stephen Haraden, who creates new collage art from previous paintings, ephemera and ink drawings. Visits can be scheduled by calling 259-9160 during the Extended October ArtWalk.
Rocky Mountain College Peace Studies exhibits peace flags at 2821 Second Ave. N. during the Extended October ArtWalk. Visible from the sidewalk, “Shaping Peace Together” honors the United Nations’ International Day of Peace and features flags created by students and community members aside their thoughts of peace. For more information, visit rocky.edu/peacestudies or email mhernandez@rocky.edu.
Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., features photographer Cory Young. Young is known to meditatively wander about, looking for patterns within scenes. DBA hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. M - F.
Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes returning artist, Jessica Brophy, and her popular animal portraits for the Extended October ArtWalk. Aspinwall is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Stapleton Gallery, 104 N. Broadway, is open by appointment. Please call Jeremiah Young (690-7602) or Abigail Hornik (917-903-0873) to schedule an appointment. Kindly leave a message with desired times. Check www.stapletongallery.com and Facebook@StapletonGallery for more information.
Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N., the working studio and gallery of Tyler Murphy is expanding into the former space of Ebon Coffee Collective. New works will be on view during the Extended October ArtWalk. Open by appointment (call 672-9605) or when Tyler is on-site. Paintings available online at www.montanagallery.com. Check Facebook@MontanaGallery for more information.
Historic Loop
Mountain West Gallery, 2804 Minnesota Ave., ArtWalk’s newest season member, presents work by Jill Hodges and Clark Hodges that anticipate Autumn’s cozy orange hues, cool blues, and muted grays. The gallery is open every Friday in October from 2 to 6 p.m. and by appointment (406-690-8276).
Kirks Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., celebrates Extended October ArtWalk with the opening of “Seeing Patterns,” on Friday, October 2 from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Artists include: Neltje, Mary Serbe, Daniel Green, and others. Masks and social distancing expected. Open Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and by appointment: 406-969-1398.
Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., is open during the Extended October ArtWalk. Free admission on Friday, October 2. Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. Works by early Montana photographer Evelyn Cameron. “Saint and Sinners” highlights ten Montana women from the last 100 years who defied tradition and social expectations. “Up in Smoke” features Lucien Smith and the history of Billings firefighters.
Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave., is open most weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call Harry (406-259-5561) to make sure the gallery is open at the time of your intended visit. Harry’s vibrant impressionist paintings of Montana wildlife have brought international acclaim.
Toucan Gallery, 2505 Montana Ave., features ceramics by resident artists and staff of the Red Lodge Clay Center during the Extended October ArtWalk.. With its professional residency program, the Center attracts artists from around the world. The Toucan is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday. A mask or face covering is required.
McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave., is pleased to continue showing works by Billings artists, Jean Posusta and Justin Dowler. Known as "the place where locals eat,” the cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Photos: Works on display during October ArtWalk
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.