Still walking: Artwalk continues with extended October event

If you go

The extended ArtWalk runs Oct. 2 - 30 at participating venues. Visitors are invited to view artworks on their own or in small groups during regular business hours or as specified by the business. For more information, visit artwalkbillings.com.

Sandstone Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month, and will be doing giveaways throughout October. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Artists interested in joining the coop can call Jennifer Beretta at 671-3191.