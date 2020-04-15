Stillwater County distributes masks to residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Residents of Stillwater County picked up free surgical masks through an effort by the county's Unified Health Command and Office of the Commissioners, which distributed 9,000 masks and instructions on how to safely use them at eight drive-thru locations on Wednesday.

The UHC was able to purchase the masks, enough for each adult in the county, in order for people to be safer while doing essential activities like grocery shopping.

At the Stillwater County Fairgrounds, public health nurse Natasha Sailer and Stillwater County public information officer Tammie Mullikin greeted a steady stream of vehicles, sending each car off with the masks for the adults in the home, instructions, and a wave while saying "stay safe, wash your hands."

An informational document posted by the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that the masks are not a replacement for social distancing or the shelter-in-place order, but a tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.