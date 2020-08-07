Stillwater County reports first COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Stillwater County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to an announcement from health officials Friday night.

The person, whose age and gender had yet to be released, is the first reported death caused by the virus in the county, which has a population of just over 9,500. The announcement, posted to the Stillwater Billings Clinic Facebook page, said a formal press release would soon follow.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” the announcement read.

Friday’s report from Stillwater County brings the total number of Montana who have died from COVID-19 to 71. In the southeastern part of the state, Yellowstone County remains the epicenter of the virus with 533 active cases.