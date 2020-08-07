You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stillwater County reports first COVID-19 death
alert top story

Stillwater County reports first COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}
ADV100812-stillwater26LM.jpg

The Stillwater Billings Clinic in Columbus. October 8, 2012.

 LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff

A Stillwater County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to an announcement from health officials Friday night.

The person, whose age and gender had yet to be released, is the first reported death caused by the virus in the county, which has a population of just over 9,500. The announcement, posted to the Stillwater Billings Clinic Facebook page, said a formal press release would soon follow.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” the announcement read.

Friday’s report from Stillwater County brings the total number of Montana who have died from COVID-19 to 71. In the southeastern part of the state, Yellowstone County remains the epicenter of the virus with 533 active cases.

To the south, Big Horn County reported its 12th death Thursday with 255 active cases. Officials have since urged residents to self-quarantine as the county reported the most cases per-capita in Montana. 

As of Friday evening, Stillwater County health officials reported four active cases.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News