Stillwater County reports first COVID-19 death

A Stillwater County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to an announcement from health officials Friday night.
The person, whose age and gender had yet to be released, is the first reported death caused by the virus in the county, which has a population of just over 9,500. The announcement, posted to the Stillwater Billings Clinic Facebook page, said a formal press release would soon follow.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” the announcement read.
Friday’s report from Stillwater County brings the total number of Montana who have died from COVID-19 to 71. In the southeastern part of the state, Yellowstone County remains the epicenter of the virus with 533 active cases.
To the south, Big Horn County reported its 12th death Thursday with 255 active cases. Officials have since urged residents to self-quarantine as the county reported the most cases per-capita in Montana.
As of Friday evening, Stillwater County health officials reported four active cases.
