Stillwater County to decide on mill levy to fund museum

Stillwater County residents will vote in May whether to approve a mill levy to fund operational costs for the Museum of the Beartooths.
Residents will vote by mail on May 4 whether to approve a special museum district in which a maximum of 13 mills could be collected from taxpayers. Ballots were sent out on Friday.
The museum's executive director Penny Redli hopes voters understand and appreciate the community importance of the museum and choose to pass the levy.
"We feel that our history is important and worth preserving," Redli said. "We’ve got a do something to try to keep our history alive."
Jennifer France, president of the Stillwater County Historical Society, said it's unclear whether the museum will be able to survive much longer without the mill.
The museum currently operates totally on fundraising efforts, which were hampered during the pandemic.
The museum was unable to do its usual fundraising in 2020 and is operating on a bare bones budget, she said. The museum also remained closed last year.
In the small community it's also become increasingly difficult and time consuming to raise enough money to match the museum's yearly budget of $133,500.
Regardless, the levy would guarantee funding for the museum for the future. There is no end date on the levy.
The levy allows the county to collect up to 13 mills worth of taxes from Stillwater County property owners, both residential and agricultural. For a home valued at $200,000 that would equate to $35.10 a year, or about $2.92 per month.
France is worried that the high number on the ballot may dissuade voters.
France said the museum only plans on levying about half the mills to fund the museum's operational budget.
"We have no intention of just taxing people to death," she said.
They decided to ask for a maximum 13 mill levy, instead of just 6 mills, to avoid needing to come back to taxpayers again in the future if inflation or operational costs increase, France said.
"If you break it down monthly it’s such a minimal cost to preserve our history, especially at a time when history around the nation has been challenged, including monuments being torn down," she said.
The museum has been hosting community meetings in Stillwater County towns to emphasize the importance of having a community museum.
Both France and Redli are hopeful visitation will increase this year as the state anticipates to see more tourism. The museum opens for the season on Monday.
"I’ve already got school tours and I'm working with different classes here in Columbus," Redli said.
The Columbus museum houses historical artifacts and exhibits, and Redli is also trying to preserve living history by taking oral histories of aging Stillwater County residents.
"The history of the U.S. is kept by museums," Redli said. "Even small museums have important records and artifacts that help tell the history, not only of our state, but our nation."