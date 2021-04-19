Stillwater County to decide on mill levy to fund museum

Stillwater County residents will vote in May whether to approve a mill levy to fund operational costs for the Museum of the Beartooths.

Residents will vote by mail on May 4 whether to approve a special museum district in which a maximum of 13 mills could be collected from taxpayers. Ballots were sent out on Friday.

The museum's executive director Penny Redli hopes voters understand and appreciate the community importance of the museum and choose to pass the levy.

"We feel that our history is important and worth preserving," Redli said. "We’ve got a do something to try to keep our history alive."

Jennifer France, president of the Stillwater County Historical Society, said it's unclear whether the museum will be able to survive much longer without the mill.

The museum currently operates totally on fundraising efforts, which were hampered during the pandemic.

The museum was unable to do its usual fundraising in 2020 and is operating on a bare bones budget, she said. The museum also remained closed last year.

In the small community it's also become increasingly difficult and time consuming to raise enough money to match the museum's yearly budget of $133,500.