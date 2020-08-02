Stillwater County works to contain 1,000 acre grass fire north of Park City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 1,000-acre wildfire is burning near a subdivision north of Park City in Stillwater County Sunday evening, forcing evacuations and threatening over a hundred buildings.

Dubbed the Falling Star Fire, the blaze started early Sunday afternoon and crews worked Sunday evening to move the fire around the threatened subdivision, reported Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.

A Stillwater DES news release stated that the fire "will likely reach and may cross the Valley Creek Road to the west by nightfall."

County and state firefighting resources are battling the fire, which has been pushed by winds all afternoon. The response includes "numerous ground resources" and a "large air response," the news release said.

The release stated that more firefighting resources are on their way, some of them federal, according to the Billings Interagency Dispatch Center.

A large column of smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around, and was clearly visible from Billings.

The Falling Star Fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and started north of Benedict Road in the Benedict Gulch area.

