Stillwater County works to contain grass fire north of Park City

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Fire crews in Stillwater County are fighting a grass fire north of Park City and the county's disaster emergency services is asking residents to stay away from the area.
The fire is burning north of Benedict Road in the Benedict Gulch area, according to a statement from the Stillwater County Disaster Emergency Services. The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday and crews are on site working to contain the blaze.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today