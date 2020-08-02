You are the owner of this article.
Stillwater County works to contain grass fire north of Park City
Stillwater County works to contain grass fire north of Park City

Grass fire burns north of Park City

A smoke plume rises from a grass fire near Benedict Gulch off of Benedict Road in Stillwater County on Sunday. 

 Rob Rogers

Fire crews in Stillwater County are fighting a grass fire north of Park City and the county's disaster emergency services is asking residents to stay away from the area. 

The fire is burning north of Benedict Road in the Benedict Gulch area, according to a statement from the Stillwater County Disaster Emergency Services. The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday and crews are on site working to contain the blaze. 

More information will be published as it becomes available. 

