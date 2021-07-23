Stillwater River drowning victim identified

A woman whose body was found Tuesday in the Stillwater River has been identified, but the investigation into her death by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.

Deanna Limberhand, a 39-year-old from Lame Deer, drowned in the river just north of Absarokee, according to a statement released Friday from the Stillwater County Office of the Sheriff and Coroner.

Law enforcement first responded to reports of a body in the river near Jeffrey's Landing fishing access Tuesday morning. A subsequent autopsy determined that she drowned after being in the water for only a few hours, the Gazette previously reported.

Since there were no witnesses at the time of her death, Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem wrote in Friday’s statement, the agency will continue to investigate her death.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Limberhand in the days leading up to her death to call Chief Deputy Skylar Steele at 406-322-5326.

